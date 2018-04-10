Rocky Ford teenager seriously injured in crash

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a one car crash that seriously injured a Rocky Ford teenager Tuesday.
Troopers said a 17-year-old was ejected from their 2007 Toyota Camry while it was traveling west on Otero County Road EE after the driver lost control of the car and hit a fence.
The driver was taken to the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta with serious bodily injuries. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and troopers say speeding was a factor in the crash.
Several people are in jail this morning faces a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on N. Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.
Several people are in jail this morning faces a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on N. Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
News 5 Investigates is asking state officials why it took years to shut down the troubled El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch after we discovered numerous cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
News 5 Investigates is asking state officials why it took years to shut down the troubled El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch after we discovered numerous cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.
A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.