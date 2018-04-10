Rocky Ford teenager seriously injured in crash

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a one car crash that seriously injured a Rocky Ford teenager Tuesday.

Troopers said a 17-year-old was ejected from their 2007 Toyota Camry while it was traveling west on Otero County Road EE after the driver lost control of the car and hit a fence.

The driver was taken to the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta with serious bodily injuries. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and troopers say speeding was a factor in the crash.