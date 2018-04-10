Shuttle service possible for Pikes Peak summit after city council vote

If you want to get up to the summit of Pikes Peak, driving your car may no longer be an option for the next several years.

The Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approved a $13.5 million appropriation to begin construction of a new summit house on top of Pikes Peak, meaning vehicles will be restricted from driving to the summit due to a lack of parking during construction.

Construction on the new summit house is expected to begin this summer, which has brought up the prospect of a mandatory shuttle to the summit. Under the proposal, visitors would still go through the gate, pay the toll and park at one of the three lots on the mountain and take a shuttle to the top.

City Council unanimously approves $13.5M appropriation to begin construction of new Pikes Peak Summit Complex this summer. Work will eliminate half of parking, necessitating mandatory shuttle service to summit, with certain exceptions. No driving to summit for next few years. — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) April 10, 2018

This is another move that could impact tourism to America's Mountain. following the long-term closure of the Cog Railway.

The project is expected to cost another $37 million, but the rest of that money will need to be raised with bonding and private fundraising. Construction is expected to wrap up in 2020.

The money used in the appropriation is not coming out of the city's general fund, and is a re-appropriation of existing money.