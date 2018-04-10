The Latest: Colorado has 2 avalanche deaths in 3 days

The Latest on two separate avalanche deaths in Colorado (all times local):



4 p.m.



Authorities say a skier was killed in an avalanche in Colorado's central mountains, marking the second death in the state in three days.



The Summit Daily reports two skiers triggered the slide above the tree line on a north-facing slope east of Breckenridge on Tuesday morning. Summit County Rescue Group spokesman Charles Pitman says the skier who died was buried and possibly carried into some trees.



The victim's name has not been released.



On Sunday, 57-year-old John Galvin died in an avalanche while he was backcountry skiing out of bounds near the Aspen Highlands ski resort. His body was recovered Tuesday.



Galvin had been a volunteer member of Aspen Mountain Rescue for 30 years. A second skier was injured in Sunday's avalanche but was able to call for help.



___



12 p.m.



A Colorado mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a longtime team member who died in a weekend avalanche.



The Pitkin County sheriff's office says members of Mountain Rescue Aspen recovered the body of 57-year-old John Galvin on Tuesday morning. Galvin died Sunday in an avalanche while he was backcountry skiing out of bounds near the Aspen Highlands ski resort.



The recovery effort was delayed because of dangerous snow conditions.



The Aspen Times reports that the Colorado Army National Guard carried four team members to the spot via Blackhawk helicopter while others were posted at the ski resort to act as spotters and backup rescuers.



Galvin had been a volunteer member of Aspen Mountain Rescue for 30 years. A second skier, who hasn't been identified, was injured in Sunday's avalanche but was able to call for help.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

