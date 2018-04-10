4-year old feeds the homeless in Alabama

An Alabama 4-year-old is helping feed the homeless in his hometown.
Austin Perine decided to spend his allowance money on food for the homeless living in Prichard after a conversation with his dad, Terance.
Terance Perine says the idea was sparked while watching Animal Planet on TV. Austin asked his dad why a mother panda left her cubs alone.
"And I said, well, I guess it's going to be homeless for a while, and he said are people homeless and I said yeah, some of them. And he asked me to take him to see a homeless person," he recalls.
They did just that.
Terance and Austin bought food for the homeless in Prichard. That experience launched a passion project for the 4-year-old, who now helps the hungry wherever he goes, in Birmingham and even Washington D.C.
Several people are in jail this morning faces a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on N. Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
News 5 Investigates is asking state officials why it took years to shut down the troubled El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch after we discovered numerous cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, unveiled the 2018 Best Places to Live in the United States.
