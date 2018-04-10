4-year old feeds the homeless in Alabama

An Alabama 4-year-old is helping feed the homeless in his hometown.



Austin Perine decided to spend his allowance money on food for the homeless living in Prichard after a conversation with his dad, Terance.



Terance Perine says the idea was sparked while watching Animal Planet on TV. Austin asked his dad why a mother panda left her cubs alone.



"And I said, well, I guess it's going to be homeless for a while, and he said are people homeless and I said yeah, some of them. And he asked me to take him to see a homeless person," he recalls.



They did just that.



Terance and Austin bought food for the homeless in Prichard. That experience launched a passion project for the 4-year-old, who now helps the hungry wherever he goes, in Birmingham and even Washington D.C.



