Tuesday Evening Weather: Stronger Winds, High Fire Danger Tomorrow

Tonight's Forecast:

An upper level ridge moving the area will keep temperatures very warm for the next couple of days. Mainly cloudy this evening and overnight. Temperatures will be mild with lows in the 30's and 40's. Wednesday should be the warmest day so far this year with highs in the 80's for many areas. Should be close to record highs. Winds will kick up during the day. They'll come from the west with gusts over 30 mph. Fire danger will be very high with Red Flag Warnings everywhere. It'll be tempting to get out and enjoy the warmth, but avoid anything that could spark a fire.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 41, High - 80. Mostly cloudy and milder tonight. Very warm and windy with high fire danger tomorrow.

PUEBLO: Low - 40, High - 86. Clouds and mild lows. Near record highs with gusty winds on Wednesday.

CANON CITY: Low - 43, High - 84. Areas of clouds and mild overnight. Gusty winds and very warm tomorrow.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 36, High - 77. Clouds at times tonight. Warm and gusty with red flag warnings on Wednesday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 30's, High - 75. Areas of clouds and milder overnight. Gusty winds, warm temperatures, and high fire danger tomorrow.

PLAINS: Low - 40's, High - Upper 80's. Milder with areas of clouds tonight. Strong winds, very warm temperatures, and red flag warnings Wednesday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 40's, High - 80's. Clouds and milder overnight lows. Warm temperatures, gusty winds, and very high fire danger tomorrow.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Upper level ridge moves east of Colorado on Thursday, but we'll stay on the warm side of things. Highs will still be in the 70's to 80's. Winds will be even stronger with gusts near 50 mph possible. It'll be another day of very high fire danger and red flag warnings. Friday will be another gusty day with 50 mph or stronger gusts. A cold front will drop temperatures considerably for highs in the 40's and 50's. We'll have a chance for a few isolated areas of showers, primarily for the higher elevations. Still cool for Saturday with winds staying gusty. Sunday will be the calmest of the next several days with highs back in the 60's. Winds get gusty again by Monday.