Walker Stapleton withdraws ballot petition over signature fraud

Written By Nia Bender
DENVER -

In a surprise move Tuesday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton, asked the Secretary of State to remove his name from the primary ballot.

Stapleton says a company he hired lied to his campaign when they collected signatures for the ballot, saying the firm denied using a signature gatherer who lived out of state.

The firm, Kennedy Enterprises, used a non-resident who was not a Republican and not registered to vote in Colorado to gather signatures, which is a violation of state law. Additionally, the gubernatorial candidate wants the secretary of state to investigate the company he hired. 

Stapleton says now he'll try to get on the primary ballot through the State Republican convention this weekend in Boulder. He now needs 30-percent of the vote this Saturday to make the ballot.

