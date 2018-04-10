Walker Stapleton withdraws ballot petition over signature fraud

In a surprise move Tuesday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton, asked the Secretary of State to remove his name from the primary ballot.
Stapleton says a company he hired lied to his campaign when they collected signatures for the ballot, saying the firm denied using a signature gatherer who lived out of state.
The firm, Kennedy Enterprises, used a non-resident who was not a Republican and not registered to vote in Colorado to gather signatures, which is a violation of state law. Additionally, the gubernatorial candidate wants the secretary of state to investigate the company he hired.
Stapleton says now he'll try to get on the primary ballot through the State Republican convention this weekend in Boulder. He now needs 30-percent of the vote this Saturday to make the ballot.
Several people are in jail this morning faces a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on N. Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
News 5 Investigates is asking state officials why it took years to shut down the troubled El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch after we discovered numerous cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
Gustavo Marquez, one of 10 suspects in the murders of two Colorado Springs teenagers, pleaded guilty to a second degree murder charge Monday.
