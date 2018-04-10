Fremont County Commissioners ask County Clerk Katie Barr to resign

Fremont County Commissioners issue a “no confidence” vote in Fremont County Clerk Katie Barr Tuesday morning. Barr, who faces allegations of embezzlement has been asked by the commission to resign but has not resigned.

#Breaking: @KOAA News 5 just obtained a copy of this letter Fremont County Commissioners gave to Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr last week: pic.twitter.com/NAm6KtPxgF — Eric Ross (@EricRossKOAA) April 10, 2018

Barr is charged with embezzling public funds, check fraud, harassment, and witness intimidation.

Per state statute, Barr will continue to collect her $72,500 salary unless she is recalled or convicted of a crime.

Investigators say over a six year time period, Barr had written county checks to cover insufficient funds in her family's personal and business bank accounts.

This investigation was launched after News 5 submitted an open records request seeking financial documents from the clerk's office back in 2017. As a result of our inquiry, the county attorney discovered financial discrepancies and turned over records to the Cañon City Police Department and FBI.

After Barr found out about the investigation, she allegedly threatened county employees and DMV workers with termination and lawsuits if they spoke up.

She is due back in court April 18.