Colorado Springs police ask for public's help identifying suspects

The Colorado Springs police are asking for the public's help in identifying a car that was used in a crime on April 4th.

At about 5:15 p.m., suspects entered a home in the 2800 block of Wyatt Street. One of the men was armed with a handgun and they assaulted two young kids and left the home.

They were confronted by a neighbor on the way out and one of the suspects fired shots at the neighbor and fled the scene in the car seen in the picture.

The children were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one was struck during the gunfire, however, a vehicle and some of the surrounding homes sustained damage.

Through video surveillance, detectives have recovered images of the red Dodge Avenger driven by the suspects. Police say there is a dent in the right rear bumper.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.