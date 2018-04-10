Second suspect pleads guilty in case of murdered Colorado Springs teens

Prosecutors have secured another guilty plea in the case of two Coronado High School students found dead in March 2017 along Old Pueblo Road in El Paso County.
Joseph Rodriguez plead guilty to kidnapping 15-year old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida. The plea deal means charges of first-degree murder are dismissed and he now faces between 16 and 32 years in prison for kidnapping.
Rodriguez must testify against the remaining defendants in the case.
(Joseph Rodriguez- Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
On Monday, Gustavo Marquez pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder Monday. Marquez was one of five people facing murder charges in connection to the deaths. Other suspects face kidnapping, child abuse, robbery charges and more
He also agreed to testify against other defendants.
Marquez's sentence will depend upon the testimony of the other suspects arrested in the case: Diego Chacon, Joseph Arthur Rodriguez, Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo, Alexandra Marie Romero, Angelita Prado, Alander Jordon Wilson, Carlos Meza, Breeana Dahlberg, and Endo Velarde.
Marquez could face anywhere from 32 to 38 years in prison. No sentencing date has been set yet.
(Gustavo Marquez - Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
News 5 Investigates is asking state officials why it took years to shut down the troubled El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch after we discovered numerous cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
Several people are in jail this morning faces a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on N. Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.
Gustavo Marquez, one of 10 suspects in the murders of two Colorado Springs teenagers, pleaded guilty to a second degree murder charge Monday.