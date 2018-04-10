Second suspect pleads guilty in case of murdered Colorado Springs teens

Prosecutors have secured another guilty plea in the case of two Coronado High School students found dead in March 2017 along Old Pueblo Road in El Paso County.

Joseph Rodriguez plead guilty to kidnapping 15-year old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida. The plea deal means charges of first-degree murder are dismissed and he now faces between 16 and 32 years in prison for kidnapping.

Rodriguez must testify against the remaining defendants in the case.

(Joseph Rodriguez- Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, Gustavo Marquez pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder Monday. Marquez was one of five people facing murder charges in connection to the deaths. Other suspects face kidnapping, child abuse, robbery charges and more

He also agreed to testify against other defendants.

Marquez's sentence will depend upon the testimony of the other suspects arrested in the case: Diego Chacon, Joseph Arthur Rodriguez, Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo, Alexandra Marie Romero, Angelita Prado, Alander Jordon Wilson, Carlos Meza, Breeana Dahlberg, and Endo Velarde.

Marquez could face anywhere from 32 to 38 years in prison. No sentencing date has been set yet.

(Gustavo Marquez - Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)