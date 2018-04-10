Ringo Starr announces Colorado concert

Ringo Starr is hitting the road for a U.S. tour in September.
Starr and his "All Star Band"will be making a stop at the Paramount Theatre in Denver on September 25th.
Ringo Starr's All Starr Band includes Colin Hay ("Who Can It be Now", "Land Down Under"), Steve Lukather ("Africa", "Hold The Line", "Roseanna"), Gregg Rolie ("Black Magic Woman", "Evil Ways") and new member Graham Gouldman of 10cc ("I’m Not In Love", "Things We Do For Love"). On percussion and sax is Warren Ham and on drums Gregg Bissonette.
The band will be performing classic hits, with each band member bringing to the set their most popular songs.
In a recent press release, Starr said:
“There is no greater joy for me than playing great music with great musicians. Every night we get to play for all those loving people and it makes the hassle of touring worth it. It is a Peace & Love fest and I can’t wait to see you all out there this summer and fall,"
Tickets for the Paramount concert go on sale Friday, April 13th, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.comor by phone at 888-929-7849.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
News 5 Investigates is asking state officials why it took years to shut down the troubled El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch after we discovered numerous cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
News 5 Investigates is asking state officials why it took years to shut down the troubled El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch after we discovered numerous cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
Several people are in jail this morning faces a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on N. Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.
Several people are in jail this morning faces a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on N. Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.
Gustavo Marquez, one of 10 suspects in the murders of two Colorado Springs teenagers, pleaded guilty to a second degree murder charge Monday.
Gustavo Marquez, one of 10 suspects in the murders of two Colorado Springs teenagers, pleaded guilty to a second degree murder charge Monday.