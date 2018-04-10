Ringo Starr announces Colorado concert

Ringo Starr is hitting the road for a U.S. tour in September.

Starr and his "All Star Band"will be making a stop at the Paramount Theatre in Denver on September 25th.

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band includes Colin Hay ("Who Can It be Now", "Land Down Under"), Steve Lukather ("Africa", "Hold The Line", "Roseanna"), Gregg Rolie ("Black Magic Woman", "Evil Ways") and new member Graham Gouldman of 10cc ("I’m Not In Love", "Things We Do For Love"). On percussion and sax is Warren Ham and on drums Gregg Bissonette.

The band will be performing classic hits, with each band member bringing to the set their most popular songs.

In a recent press release, Starr said:

“There is no greater joy for me than playing great music with great musicians. Every night we get to play for all those loving people and it makes the hassle of touring worth it. It is a Peace & Love fest and I can’t wait to see you all out there this summer and fall,"

Tickets for the Paramount concert go on sale Friday, April 13th, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.comor by phone at 888-929-7849.