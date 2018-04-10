Colorado Springs ranks second best place to live in the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, unveiled the 2018 Best Places to Live in the United States.
The new list ranks the country's 125 largest metropolitan areas based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life. Austin, Texas took first place, but Colorado Springs bumped Denver off of the list and claimed the number 2 spot. Denver is now ranked as third.
Colorado Springs boasts a booming job market and high quality of life scores that contributed to the climb up from No.11 to No. 2 this year.
The 2018 Best Places to Live were determined in part by a public survey of thousands of individuals across the U.S. to find out what qualities they consider important in a home town.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
News 5 Investigates is asking state officials why it took years to shut down the troubled El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch after we discovered numerous cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
News 5 Investigates is asking state officials why it took years to shut down the troubled El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch after we discovered numerous cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
Several people are in jail this morning faces a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on N. Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.
Several people are in jail this morning faces a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on N. Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.
Gustavo Marquez, one of 10 suspects in the murders of two Colorado Springs teenagers, pleaded guilty to a second degree murder charge Monday.
Gustavo Marquez, one of 10 suspects in the murders of two Colorado Springs teenagers, pleaded guilty to a second degree murder charge Monday.