Colorado Springs ranks second best place to live in the U.S.

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

 U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, unveiled the 2018 Best Places to Live in the United States.

The new list ranks the country's 125 largest metropolitan areas based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life. Austin, Texas took first place, but Colorado Springs bumped Denver off of the list and claimed the number 2 spot. Denver is now ranked as third. 

Colorado Springs boasts a booming job market and high quality of life scores that contributed to the climb up from No.11 to No. 2 this year. 

The 2018 Best Places to Live were determined in part by a public survey of thousands of individuals across the U.S. to find out what qualities they consider important in a home town. 

