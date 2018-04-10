Quantcast

Jury selection begins for man accused of dismembering Ashley Mead

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Jury selection began Monday morning for the murder trial of Adam Densmore, the man accused of murdering and dismembering Ashley Mead, the mother of his daughter.

Police say Densmore killed Mead after a fight in February of 2017. Allegedly, he then scattered the woman's remains across four states.

Some of her remains haven't been found, but police did find some remains inside of a suitcase in a dumpster in Oklahoma

25-year old Mead,  was reported missing along with her 1-year-old daughter on Feb. 14th, 2017 after she didn’t show up for work in Boulder.

The one year old child was found with Adam Densmore, her father, near Tulsa, Oklahoma the next day.

Densmore is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

