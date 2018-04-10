Jury selection begins for man accused of dismembering Ashley Mead

Jury selection began Monday morning for the murder trial of Adam Densmore, the man accused of murdering and dismembering Ashley Mead, the mother of his daughter.
Police say Densmore killed Mead after a fight in February of 2017. Allegedly, he then scattered the woman's remains across four states.
Some of her remains haven't been found, but police did find some remains inside of a suitcase in a dumpster in Oklahoma
25-year old Mead, was reported missing along with her 1-year-old daughter on Feb. 14th, 2017 after she didn’t show up for work in Boulder.
The one year old child was found with Adam Densmore, her father, near Tulsa, Oklahoma the next day.
Densmore is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
News 5 Investigates is asking state officials why it took years to shut down the troubled El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch after we discovered numerous cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
News 5 Investigates is asking state officials why it took years to shut down the troubled El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch after we discovered numerous cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
Several people are in jail this morning faces a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on N. Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.
Several people are in jail this morning faces a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on N. Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.
Gustavo Marquez, one of 10 suspects in the murders of two Colorado Springs teenagers, pleaded guilty to a second degree murder charge Monday.
Gustavo Marquez, one of 10 suspects in the murders of two Colorado Springs teenagers, pleaded guilty to a second degree murder charge Monday.