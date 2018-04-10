Sky Sox home opener tonight at Security Service Field

The Colorado Springs Sky Sox begin their 2018 opening seven-game homestand tonight against the New Orleans Baby Cakes - the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. They'll play a three game series against the Baby Cakes.
Following New Orleans, the Sky Sox welcome the Texas Rangers' highest affiliate, the Round Rock Express, to town for a four-game set beginning Friday, April 13th.
Highlighting the Sky Sox opening homestand is the first $2 Tuesday of the season. The first Friday Night Fireworks are being held on April 13th, when the team will be celebrating "Cheers to 45 More Years" with the 1900's Colorado Springs Millionaires era while the players wear throwback replica jerseys from that period.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
News 5 Investigates is asking state officials why it took years to shut down the troubled El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch after we discovered numerous cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
Several people are in jail this morning faces a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on N. Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.
Gustavo Marquez, one of 10 suspects in the murders of two Colorado Springs teenagers, pleaded guilty to a second degree murder charge Monday.
