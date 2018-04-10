Sky Sox home opener tonight at Security Service Field

The Colorado Springs Sky Sox begin their 2018 opening seven-game homestand tonight against the New Orleans Baby Cakes - the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. They'll play a three game series against the Baby Cakes.

Following New Orleans, the Sky Sox welcome the Texas Rangers' highest affiliate, the Round Rock Express, to town for a four-game set beginning Friday, April 13th.

Highlighting the Sky Sox opening homestand is the first $2 Tuesday of the season. The first Friday Night Fireworks are being held on April 13th, when the team will be celebrating "Cheers to 45 More Years" with the 1900's Colorado Springs Millionaires era while the players wear throwback replica jerseys from that period.