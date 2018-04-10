Is Facebook really changing, or just stalling?

WASHINGTON (AP) - Experts are questioning whether Facebook is fundamentally changing its relationship with users or just tinkering around the edges of its deep need for user data to sell ads.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday in the wake of revelations that pro-Donald Trump data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica scooped millions of Facebook users' data without their knowledge.
News 5 will carry the testimony LIVE on KOAA.com and within the News 5 App.
Researchers say it's unlikely that Facebook will upset its business model, which allows advertisers to precisely target users, even as the company clamps down on the information it passes to app developers.
And Wall Street analysts are counting on Facebook to survive a user revolt, with shares up some 4 percent after a nine-month low hit late last month.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
News 5 Investigates is asking state officials why it took years to shut down the troubled El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch after we discovered numerous cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
News 5 Investigates is asking state officials why it took years to shut down the troubled El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch after we discovered numerous cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
Gustavo Marquez, one of 10 suspects in the murders of two Colorado Springs teenagers, pleaded guilty to a second degree murder charge Monday.
Gustavo Marquez, one of 10 suspects in the murders of two Colorado Springs teenagers, pleaded guilty to a second degree murder charge Monday.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is anxiously awaiting the birth of two giraffe calves, so they've put up a live camera for all to watch! The temporary birth cam will be available 24 hours a day showing the birthing stall with the two moms-to-be, 20-year old Muziki and 10-year old Laikipia.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is anxiously awaiting the birth of two giraffe calves, so they've put up a live camera for all to watch! The temporary birth cam will be available 24 hours a day showing the birthing stall with the two moms-to-be, 20-year old Muziki and 10-year old Laikipia.