Woman dies after she crashes car through yards in Highlands Ranch

Written By Nia Bender
HIGHLANDS RANCH -

A woman is dead after she lost control of her car in Highlands Ranch early Tuesday morning.

The accident happened just after 2 a.m. when a woman was traveling southbound on University Boulevard just north of Crestline. The Douglas County sheriff's department says she crashed through several yards, through a fence, a deck and a tree before stopping on the side of a house off Rockhampton Way.

The name and age of the woman were not released. The cause of the crash is under investigation

