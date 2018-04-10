Woman dies after she crashes car through yards in Highlands Ranch

A woman is dead after she lost control of her car in Highlands Ranch early Tuesday morning.
The accident happened just after 2 a.m. when a woman was traveling southbound on University Boulevard just north of Crestline. The Douglas County sheriff's department says she crashed through several yards, through a fence, a deck and a tree before stopping on the side of a house off Rockhampton Way.
The name and age of the woman were not released. The cause of the crash is under investigation
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
News 5 Investigates is asking state officials why it took years to shut down the troubled El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch after we discovered numerous cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
Gustavo Marquez, one of 10 suspects in the murders of two Colorado Springs teenagers, pleaded guilty to a second degree murder charge Monday.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is anxiously awaiting the birth of two giraffe calves, so they've put up a live camera for all to watch! The temporary birth cam will be available 24 hours a day showing the birthing stall with the two moms-to-be, 20-year old Muziki and 10-year old Laikipia.
