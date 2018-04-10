Several people arrested off of N. Chestnut street

Several people are in jail this morning faces a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on North Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.
After pulling the car over, officers noticed a gun on the floor near the driver's feet. Another weapon and drugs were found in the car. The man driving the vehicle was a convicted felon. A woman in the car was also taken into custody.
Both people told police they lived in a room at the Motel 6, not far from the location where police pulled the vehicle over. When officers went to search the room, they found another man and woman who was wanted on a parole violation.
More drugs were found in the motel room.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
News 5 Investigates is asking state officials why it took years to shut down the troubled El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch after we discovered numerous cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
Gustavo Marquez, one of 10 suspects in the murders of two Colorado Springs teenagers, pleaded guilty to a second degree murder charge Monday.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is anxiously awaiting the birth of two giraffe calves, so they've put up a live camera for all to watch! The temporary birth cam will be available 24 hours a day showing the birthing stall with the two moms-to-be, 20-year old Muziki and 10-year old Laikipia.
