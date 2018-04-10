Quantcast

Several people arrested off of N. Chestnut street

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Several people are in jail this morning faces a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on North Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.

After pulling the car over, officers noticed a gun on the floor near the driver's feet. Another weapon and drugs were found in the car. The man driving the vehicle was a convicted felon. A woman in the car was also taken into custody.

Both people told police they lived in a room at the Motel 6, not far from the location where police pulled the vehicle over. When officers went to search the room, they found another man and woman who was wanted on a parole violation. 

More drugs were found in the motel room.

