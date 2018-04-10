Tuesday Morning Weather: Absolutely Gorgeous Weather Today!

Today's Forecast:

A fantastic day coming to southern Colorado this afternoon with plenty of sunny skies and light winds through the day! We'll start chilly but strong sunshine will quickly start moving our temperatures into the 60s and 70s across the region.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 70; Low - 42. Warm, sunny & calm. Cool and clear tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 76; Low - 40. Very warm, sunny & calm. Cool and clear tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 74; Low - 44. Warm, sunny & calm. Cool and clear tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 62; Low - 39. Mild, sunny & calm. Chilly and clear tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 60s; Low - 30s. Mild, sunny & calm. Chilly and clear tonight.

PLAINS: High - 70s; Low - 40s. Very warm, sunny & calm. Cool and clear tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 70s; Low - 40s. Warm, sunny & calm. Cool and clear tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Red Flag Warnings are already in effect for Wednesday through Thursday as very strong winds ramp up through the end of the week. Right now it actually looks like Friday and Saturday will have some of the strongest winds of the upcoming few days so fire danger will be greatly elevated. It's too early for exact wind estimates but gusts over 60 mph along I-25 will be absolutely possible all the way into Saturday. There is a small chance for showers on Friday but as of now the chances for us staying dry look much stronger.