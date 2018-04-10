Cheyenne Mountain Zoo offers giraffe births on live stream

Are you ready for baby giraffe's? Because the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sure is! Two of them, in fact! You're invited to watch the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcome its 200th and 201st giraffe calves into the world!

Two of the lady giraffe in the zoo’s herd of 17 giraffe are pregnant and due at the end of April or early May 2018.

Twenty-year-old Muziki and 10-year-old Laikipia still have a couple of weeks to go before their anticipated due dates, but just like humans, they can sometimes give birth earlier than anticipated.

Because of that, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs has made its public birth cam available now, so the public can watch live.

The birth cam can be found here and it is scheduled to stream 24 hours per day until after the babies arrive. The cam shows the zoo’s giraffe birthing stall, which has been prepared with about six inches of sand to cushion the fall when the babies are born.

The stall and camera will mostly be active overnight between 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. Mountain time. During daytime hours, our two moms-to-be will typically be with the rest of the herd, until we see signs of the actual birthing process. There may be other giraffes visiting the stall during the day, or viewers could see zookeepers tending to it.