Suspect in serious condition after officer involved shooting

Written By Nia Bender
AURORA -

A suspect wanted for serious crimes was shot and seriously injured by Aurora police officers on Monday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the agency's Special Response Team was looking for the suspect wanted in Federal Heights and received information that led them to Chambers and Smith Road.

They caught up with the suspect who was a passenger in a Metro Taxi cab headed south on Chambers just north of the RTD A-line crossing.

They planned to arrest the suspect at that time. Police cannot say just yet what led up to the shooting, but say they shot the suspect. The person was transported to the hospital and remains in serious condition.

No officers were injured, and it's unclear the gender, name of the person shot or what they were wanted for.

Denver Police’s Major Crimes Unit also responded to investigate.

