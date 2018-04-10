Suspect in serious condition after officer involved shooting

A suspect wanted for serious crimes was shot and seriously injured by Aurora police officers on Monday evening.
According to the Aurora Police Department, the agency's Special Response Team was looking for the suspect wanted in Federal Heights and received information that led them to Chambers and Smith Road.
They caught up with the suspect who was a passenger in a Metro Taxi cab headed south on Chambers just north of the RTD A-line crossing.
They planned to arrest the suspect at that time. Police cannot say just yet what led up to the shooting, but say they shot the suspect. The person was transported to the hospital and remains in serious condition.
No officers were injured, and it's unclear the gender, name of the person shot or what they were wanted for.
Denver Police’s Major Crimes Unit also responded to investigate.
APD News Briefing Reference OIS at Smith & Chambers #APDNews https://t.co/QvHSvI3TQZ— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 10, 2018
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
News 5 Investigates is asking state officials why it took years to shut down the troubled El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch after we discovered numerous cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is anxiously awaiting the birth of two giraffe calves, so they've put up a live camera for all to watch! The temporary birth cam will be available 24 hours a day showing the birthing stall with the two moms-to-be, 20-year old Muziki and 10-year old Laikipia.
Gustavo Marquez, one of 10 suspects in the murders of two Colorado Springs teenagers, pleaded guilty to a second degree murder charge Monday.
