Colorado state commission rules state senator violated ethics rules

(AP Photo: Colorado State Sen. Vicki Marble, R-Fort Collins, makes a statement during debate on a concealed carry bill during action on the floor of the chamber Thursday, March 8, 2018, in the State Capitol in Denver.)
A state commission has ruled that a Colorado state senator violated ethics rules in 2017 when she moderated an oil and gas forum funded by the industry.
The 3-2 ruling from the Independent Ethics Commission on Monday validated a complaint brought by a constituent against Sen. Vicki Marble, a Fort Collins Republican. The commission also levied a $2,242 fine.
The complaint says Marble's participation in the forum violated a constitutional ban on public officials receiving gifts as part of their official duties. It alleges that she used the forum, which was funded and organized by Extraction Oil and Gas, as a constituent event.
Marble denies that her appearance at the forum violated ethics rules and plans to appeal the decision after it's issued in writing in May.
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
