Volunteers essential for Colorado's public lands

It is the peak recruiting season for an essential workforce in Colorado. These workers put in time for reward, but not pay. “We wouldn’t have the capacity to do as much work as we do without the volunteers,” said Rocky Mountain Field Institute (RMFI), Volunteer Coordinator, Molly Mazel.
Consider the full time staff to volunteer ratio of an organization like RMFI.
The non-profit employs five year round staff and eight to 12 seasonal field leaders for their mission of building and maintaining sustainable infrastructure on public lands. “Last year in 2017, our volunteers donated more than 16 thousand hours of volunteer time total,” said Mazel. “So it really is a huge, huge piece of the pie.” Those combine hours happened because of nearly 21 hundred volunteers.
RMFI is one of dozens of groups enlisting volunteers for work on Colorado’s public lands. In Southern Colorado for example there are 20 plus “Friends” groups supporting spots like city, county, state, and federal parks.
Most of the groups are calendaring work days and recruiting volunteers. Susan Davies the Executive Director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition says they are essential. “Work just wouldn’t get done.”
The Trails and Open Space Coalition works to direct potential volunteers to places they want to work. The group maintains an on-line calendar with links to a list of groups with volunteer work happening on public lands. RMFI is one of those links.
For volunteer opportunities and the events calendar click on the blue links provided.
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.