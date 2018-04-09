Pete Oldfield wins April Teachers First Award

News 5 is proud to present our April Teachers First award to Pete Oldfield at Eagleview Middle School.
He was nominated by a former student who said this physical education teacher left a lasting impression on him a few years back, not only through sports but through his motivational speeches.
Today on the #Education beat: What an HONOR to help present our April Teachers First award to Mr. Pete Oldfield of Eagleview Middle School!!! Congratulations Oldie! I love getting to highlight the work of outstanding teachers across our community! @KOAA pic.twitter.com/Hd8YwA74Vr— Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) April 9, 2018
Oldfield, known as "Oldie" to his students, was also selected to be Teacher of the Year at his District 20 middle school.
"One of my former principals said, always ask yourself, what are you teaching by how you're acting, and are you making kids belong?" Oldfield said. "And I think Eagleview does that better than anybody else so it's easy to come to school everyday and work."
Students tell News 5, they weren't surprised at all.
"He comes to school with this energy and he is just ready to inspire and he gives everything that he has to these kids," Josh Kates, an 8th grade student said.
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.
Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
