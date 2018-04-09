Quantcast

Pete Oldfield wins April Teachers First Award

COLORADO SPRINGS -

News 5 is proud to present our April Teachers First award to Pete Oldfield at Eagleview Middle School.

He was nominated by a former student who said this physical education teacher left a lasting impression on him a few years back, not only through sports but through his motivational speeches.

Oldfield, known as "Oldie" to his students, was also selected to be Teacher of the Year at his District 20 middle school.

"One of my former principals said, always ask yourself, what are you teaching by how you're acting, and are you making kids belong?" Oldfield said. "And I think Eagleview does that better than anybody else so it's easy to come to school everyday and work."

Students tell News 5, they weren't surprised at all.

"He comes to school with this energy and he is just ready to inspire and he gives everything that he has to these kids," Josh Kates, an 8th grade student said.

