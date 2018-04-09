Avalanche take on Nashville in 1st round

The Avalanche are back in the playoffs, one season removed from their worst season in franchise history.

The remarkable turnaround was capped off by beating the St. Louis Blues Saturday in a must win game for either team. The Avs had to beat the Blues in regulation to advance to the post season for the first time in eight years.

The campaign kicks off Thursday night in Nashville. The Predators are the top overall seed in the Western Conference.

The first game is Thursday night at 730 MT on NBCSN. Avalanche plays on KOAA Saturday afternoon. Puck drops at 1pm MT.

Game 1 Thursday, 4/12: Avalanche @ Nashville - 730pm MT on NBCSN

Game 2 Saturday, 4/14: Avalanche @ Nashville - 1pm MT on KOAA

Game 3 Monday, 4/16: Nashville @ Avalanche - 8pm MT on NBCSN

Game 4 Wednesday, 4/18: Nashville @ Avalanche - 8pm MT on NBCSN

Game 5 Friday, 4/20: Avalanche @ Nashville - TBD

Game 6 Sunday, 4/22: Nashville @ Avalanche - TBD

Game 7 Tuesday, 4/24: Avalanche @ Nashville - TBD