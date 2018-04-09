Quantcast

Avalanche take on Nashville in 1st round

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
The Avalanche are back in the playoffs, one season removed from their worst season in franchise history. 

The remarkable turnaround was capped off by beating the St. Louis Blues Saturday in a must win game for either team. The Avs had to beat the Blues in regulation to advance to the post season for the first time in eight years. 

The campaign kicks off Thursday night in Nashville. The Predators are the top overall seed in the Western Conference. 

The first game is Thursday night at 730 MT on NBCSN. Avalanche plays on KOAA Saturday afternoon. Puck drops at 1pm MT. 

Game 1 Thursday, 4/12: Avalanche @ Nashville - 730pm MT on NBCSN
Game 2 Saturday, 4/14: Avalanche @ Nashville - 1pm MT on KOAA
Game 3 Monday, 4/16: Nashville @ Avalanche - 8pm MT on NBCSN
Game 4 Wednesday, 4/18: Nashville @ Avalanche - 8pm MT on NBCSN 
Game 5 Friday, 4/20: Avalanche @ Nashville - TBD
Game 6 Sunday, 4/22: Nashville @ Avalanche - TBD
Game 7 Tuesday, 4/24: Avalanche @ Nashville - TBD

  • Colorado Springs Airport celebrates new flight destinations

    Sunday, April 8 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-04-08 22:21:49 GMT

    The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes. 

  • Two-car crash results in fatality on Highway 285

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-04-08 23:39:42 GMT

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143. 

  • Scam robocalls targeting Southern Colorado

    Monday, April 9 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-04-10 00:59:03 GMT

    Scam artists are targeting people in Southern Colorado by robocalling phones and using scare tactics about criminal charges to try and convince people to give them money. 

