Colorado celebrates National Work Zone Awareness Week

This year National Work Zone Awareness Week in Colorado is being celebrated from April 9-13.

It's a reminder for all drivers to slow down and pay attention when traveling through construction areas.

Colorado Springs Utilities says there are far too many fatalities in work zones every year because of distracted driving.

It is now asking the public to put those distraction away-food, music, and of course cell phones-to prevent more lives from being lost.

Jim Swindler, safety coordinator for Colorado Springs Utilities, said, "I've seen the impact on the families and on the children, and it's a life-changing event. A lot of them have small children and for the rest of their life their mom or dad is no longer going to be a part of their life."

Springs Utilities say 15 workers were killed in work zones in Colorado in 2017.