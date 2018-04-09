US Forest Service preparing for very active fire season

The US Forest Service is preparing for a drier than average fire season in the Pike and San Isabel National Forests, Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands (PSICC).

The forest service is anticipating a very early and active fire season, as people are urged to use extreme caution with fires.

Extra staffing has been added in addition to fire managers to strengthen wildfire response, says the US Forest Service. According to a release, fire managers are keeping close track of moisture levels and any fire danger indicators in order to respond to changing conditions.

The public is advised to treat forest and grasslands as if it were summer already, as many winter and spring fires are sparked by carelessness. The US Forest Service says the most dangerous areas are in the lower elevations, where grass and brush are prevalent with very little snow.

While firefighting agencies and communities are working together to reduce the risk of wildland fires, the US Forest Service reminds people that there is no quick fix, as this will take a long time.

According to a release, fire mangers will use safe and effective opportunities to reduce fuel loading this spring, for example prescribed burns are used as a tool when conditions are optimal.