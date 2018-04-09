LIVE: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo giraffe 'birth cam'

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is anxiously awaiting the birth of two giraffe calves, so they've put up a live camera for all to watch!

The temporary birth cam will be available 24 hours a day showing the birthing stall with the two moms-to-be, 20-year old Muziki and 10-year old Laikipia. They zoo says they are both due in late April or early May.

The live cam will be mostly active during overnight hours from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m., the zoo said. During the day, both moms will more than likely be with the rest of the herd until actual signs of the birthing process are seen.

The birthing stall is equipped with six inches of sand to cushion the fall when the babies are born! The zoo says the giraffe calves can fall nearly six feet when they're born.

The camera will automatically shift into night-mode, so the giraffes can be seen throughout the night but won't disturb their natural cycle. According to the local zoo, giraffe typically only sleep for 20-60 minutes per night, as they can sleep standing up.

The first thing viewers will be able to see when the time comes is two front hooves emerging from the mom giraffe.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has the largest reticulated giraffe herd of any North American zoo. There are currently 17 in the herd not including the two baby calves on the way, according to a release.

The new members of the herd will be giraffe calf number 200 and 201, so let the countdown begin!

During down times, you can also go to the zoo's website to watch their outdoor GiraffeCams.