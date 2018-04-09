Escape attempt thwarted at Chaffee County jail

Chaffee County sheriff's deputies said they discovered an escape plot at the county detention center before inmates could get away on Saturday.

The sheriff's office said they found out about a plan to tunnel out of the jail that weekend.

Deputies said they locked down the jail and searched the center. They found that inmates tried to remove part of the jail ventilation system, which caused a "large amount" of damage to an isolated pod in the jail.

The sheriff's office said charges could possibly be filed in connection to the escape plot.