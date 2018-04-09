Escape attempt thwarted at Chaffee County jail

Chaffee County sheriff's deputies said they discovered an escape plot at the county detention center before inmates could get away on Saturday.
The sheriff's office said they found out about a plan to tunnel out of the jail that weekend.
Deputies said they locked down the jail and searched the center. They found that inmates tried to remove part of the jail ventilation system, which caused a "large amount" of damage to an isolated pod in the jail.
The sheriff's office said charges could possibly be filed in connection to the escape plot.
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.
A topless protester shouting "Women's lives matter!" and "Convict Cosby rapist!" charged at Bill Cosby and his entourage Monday as the comedian arrived for his sexual assault retrial at a Norristown, Pennsylvania courthouse.
