Jokic named Western Conference player of the week

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
For the first time since Carmelo Anthony, a Denver Nugget has multiple honors in a season. 

Nikola Jokic was named Western Conference Player of the Week. He received the same award back in November. 

Jokic is leading the Nuggets in an attempt to get back into the NBA playoffs for the first time in five years. 

More information is listed below: 

The NBA has announced that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday Apr. 2nd to Sunday Apr. 8th.

This is the second time this season that Jokic has earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors, also doing so from Monday Nov. 6th to Sunday Nov. 12th.

Jokic, 23, averaged 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 2.33 steals and 1.00 blocks while helping the Nuggets go 3-0 during the week. He also shot .510 from the field and .429 from three during this stretch. He joined LeBron James as the only players to average 23+ points, 10+ rebounds and 9+ assists in that span, and he was the only player to reach those numbers while averaging 2+ steals as well.

Jokic started the week by registering 30 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 31 minutes of action in a home win over Indiana on Apr. 3rd. He then recorded a near triple-double with 16 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in another must-win game at home over Minnesota on Apr. 5th. He capped off the week with his ninth triple-double of the season, tallying 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on the road at the Clippers on Apr. 7th.

In 73 games this season, Jokic is averaging 18.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.16 steals while shooting .499 from the field, .394 from three-point range and .849 from the free throw line. He is the only player this season to average 18+ points, 10+ rebounds and 6+ assists and will become just the sixth player in NBA history to reach these numbers for a whole season, along with Russell Westbrook, Kevin Garnett, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson. He will become the first player ever to accomplish this in under 33.0 minutes per game.

Jokic becomes the first Nugget to earn multiple Player of the Week honors in the same season since Carmelo Anthony during the 2009-10 campaign.

  Colorado Springs Airport celebrates new flight destinations

    Sunday, April 8 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-04-08 22:21:48 GMT

    The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes. 

  Outdoor smoking ban in Manitou Springs

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:30:18 GMT

    The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.

  Two-car crash results in fatality on Highway 285

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-04-08 23:39:42 GMT

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143. 

