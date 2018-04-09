Man suspected of stabbing siblings to death appears in court

Booking photo for 19-year-old murder suspect Malik Murphy.
The man suspected of stabbing his 5-year-old sister and his 7-year-old brother to death in their Colorado Springs home appeared in court Monday.
A judge decided to schedule another review of Malik Murphy's competency to stand trial in 60 days. Murphy's lawyer said Monday he was not mentally competent to stand trial.
If he's found incompetent, he would go to the department of human services for an indefinite amount of time until he is deemed competent to stand trial.
Murphy is facing six total counts including two counts of first degree murder in connection to the stabbing last October. Court documents show the children were stabbed while they slept and Sophia screamed her brother's name during the attack. Murphy then attacked his father, who came downstairs and overpowered the teen until police arrived.
RELATED
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.
A topless protester shouting "Women's lives matter!" and "Convict Cosby rapist!" charged at Bill Cosby and his entourage Monday as the comedian arrived for his sexual assault retrial at a Norristown, Pennsylvania courthouse.
A topless protester shouting "Women's lives matter!" and "Convict Cosby rapist!" charged at Bill Cosby and his entourage Monday as the comedian arrived for his sexual assault retrial at a Norristown, Pennsylvania courthouse.