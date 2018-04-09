Monday Evening Weather: Clearing Tonight, Much Warmer Tomorrow

Tonight's Forecast:

Clouds and cool temperatures continue for the rest of today with mainly dry conditions. Skies clear overnight with lows in the 20's and 30's. The warmth returns for Tuesday with highs into the 70's. Mainly sunny skies with winds mainly from the south at 5-15 mph.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 31, High - 71. Clearing skies overnight. Much warmer and sunny for Tuesday.

PUEBLO: Low - 29, High - 77. Skies clear overnight. Brighter and warmer tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 33, High - 73. Clearing skies tonight. Warmer and nice for Tuesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 26, High - 61. Clearing tonight. Much warmer for tomorrow.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 20's, High - 60's. Clearing skies overnight. Mainly sunny and warmer Tuesday.

PLAINS: Low - 30's, High - 70's. Skies clear overnight. Sunshine and much warmer temperatures tomorrow.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 30's, High - 70's. Clearing tonight. Brighter and warmer for Tuesday.

REST OF THE WEEK: The warm up continues for the middle of the week as an upper level ridge sets up over our area. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs well into the 70's and 80's. That should be the warmest day so far this year. Winds will be increasing throughout the day and we will likely have very high fire danger with Red Flag Warnings for the entire area. Still very warm for Thursday with highs in the 70's and 80's. Winds will be very strong from the west. At this point gusts over 50 mph look to be possible so it'll be a high fire danger day and a day with a strong crosswind on I-25. A cold front drops temperatures hard for Friday with highs only in the 30's and 40's. Winds stay very strong but shift towards the north. Models had been dry with this system, but they've been adding some shower chances today. We'll add some potential to the forecast for now, but the temperature drop and wind will be the more significant impacts for everyone with this system.