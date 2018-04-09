Quantcast

Monday Evening Weather: Clearing Tonight, Much Warmer Tomorrow - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Monday Evening Weather: Clearing Tonight, Much Warmer Tomorrow

Posted: Updated:

Tonight's Forecast:
Clouds and cool temperatures continue for the rest of today with mainly dry conditions. Skies clear overnight with lows in the 20's and 30's. The warmth returns for Tuesday with highs into the 70's. Mainly sunny skies with winds mainly from the south at 5-15 mph. 

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 31, High - 71. Clearing skies overnight. Much warmer and sunny for Tuesday.

PUEBLO: Low - 29, High - 77. Skies clear overnight. Brighter and warmer tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 33, High - 73. Clearing skies tonight. Warmer and nice for Tuesday. 

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 26, High - 61. Clearing tonight. Much warmer for tomorrow.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 20's, High - 60's. Clearing skies overnight. Mainly sunny and warmer Tuesday.

PLAINS: Low - 30's, High - 70's. Skies clear overnight. Sunshine and much warmer temperatures tomorrow.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 30's, High - 70's. Clearing tonight. Brighter and warmer for Tuesday.

REST OF THE WEEK: The warm up continues for the middle of the week as an upper level ridge sets up over our area. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs well into the 70's and 80's. That should be the warmest day so far this year. Winds will be increasing throughout the day and we will likely have very high fire danger with Red Flag Warnings for the entire area. Still very warm for Thursday with highs in the 70's and 80's. Winds will be very strong from the west. At this point gusts over 50 mph look to be possible so it'll be a high fire danger day and a day with a strong crosswind on I-25. A cold front drops temperatures hard for Friday with highs only in the 30's and 40's. Winds stay very strong but shift towards the north. Models had been dry with this system, but they've been adding some shower chances today. We'll add some potential to the forecast for now, but the temperature drop and wind will be the more significant impacts for everyone with this system. 

RELATED LINKS:

Drive the Doppler Colorado Temperatures
7-Day Forecast National Temperatures
Weather Cameras Wind Chills
Traffic Wind Speeds
Closings and Delays Photos
Take 5 to Prepare Storm Safe
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colorado Springs Airport celebrates new flight destinations

    Colorado Springs Airport celebrates new flight destinations

    Sunday, April 8 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-04-08 22:21:49 GMT

    The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes. 

    The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes. 

  • Two-car crash results in fatality on Highway 285

    Two-car crash results in fatality on Highway 285

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-04-08 23:39:42 GMT

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143. 

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143. 

  • Outdoor smoking ban in Manitou Springs

    Outdoor smoking ban in Manitou Springs

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:30:18 GMT

    The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.

    The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?