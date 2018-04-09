Quantcast

Indictment accuses Backpage founders of aiding prostitution

Posted: Updated:

PHOENIX (AP) - The founders of Backpage.com and five others at the classified site have been indicted on federal charges in what authorities say was a scheme to facilitate prostitution by running ads for sexual services and hiding their revenues.
  
An indictment unsealed Monday alleges that Backpage.com on some occasions had helped customers edit their ads so they would stay within legal limits while still encouraging commercial sex.
  
Website founders Michael Lacey and James Larkin are charged with facilitating prostitution and money laundering.
  
Authorities also have seized Backpage.com and its affiliated websites.
  
They are already facing state money laundering charges in California.
  
Larry Kazan, who represents Lacey, didn't return a call seeking comment. There is no listing for Larkin's attorney.
  
___
  
Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://bit.ly/2GGWEPO.

  • Colorado Springs Airport celebrates new flight destinations

    Sunday, April 8 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-04-08 22:21:49 GMT

    The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes. 

  • Outdoor smoking ban in Manitou Springs

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:30:18 GMT

    The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.

  • Two-car crash results in fatality on Highway 285

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-04-08 23:39:42 GMT

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143. 

