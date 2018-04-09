State stops providing free bottled water to people living in Flint

(WEYI) Flint, Michigan residents remain frustrated and angry after learning the state will stop providing them with free bottled water.
The statement was made Friday afternoon.
The decision comes after testing has shown that the lead levels in Flint's water are well below lead action levels and have been for nearly two years.
However, many pipes still need to be replaced.
Many people are saying they don't trust the state and they don't believe the water is safe.
Meanwhile, bottled water distribution sites have been extremely busy. Many ran out of water Friday and Saturday.
Two trucks full of water were cleaned out were emptied Sunday, and a third truck was expected to make one last delivery. But those helping hand out water say the supply may not last through the week.
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.
A topless protester shouting "Women's lives matter!" and "Convict Cosby rapist!" charged at Bill Cosby and his entourage Monday as the comedian arrived for his sexual assault retrial at a Norristown, Pennsylvania courthouse.
