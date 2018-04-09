Canadian officials say body in bus crash misidentified

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice says one of the deceased in the crash that killed 15 people en route to a hockey playoff game was misidentified.
The ministry says the body of Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle.
It says Labelle is injured but alive, and Tobin is among the deceased.
The Office of the Chief Coroner has apologized for the misidentification.
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.
A topless protester shouting "Women's lives matter!" and "Convict Cosby rapist!" charged at Bill Cosby and his entourage Monday as the comedian arrived for his sexual assault retrial at a Norristown, Pennsylvania courthouse.
