Canadian officials say body in bus crash misidentified

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice says one of the deceased in the crash that killed 15 people en route to a hockey playoff game was misidentified.

The ministry says the body of Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle.

It says Labelle is injured but alive, and Tobin is among the deceased.

The Office of the Chief Coroner has apologized for the misidentification.

