Search and rescue team member dies in Colorado avalanche

A member of a Colorado mountain search and rescue team died in a weekend avalanche outside the boundaries of the Aspen Highlands ski resort.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says two skiers were using climbing skins to ascend through an area called Maroon Bowl on Sunday when they were caught in an avalanche.
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo says the slide killed 57-year-old John Galvin, a 30-year veteran of Mountain Rescue Aspen. A second skier was injured.
Safety concerns prevented rescuers from immediately recovering Galvin's body.
Mountain Rescue Aspen President Justin Hood said Monday that Galvin helped save the lives of hundreds of people who were injured or stranded in the mountains.
The U.S. Forest Service National Avalanche Center says Galvin's death was the 20th avalanche fatality in the United States this winter.
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.
A topless protester shouting "Women's lives matter!" and "Convict Cosby rapist!" charged at Bill Cosby and his entourage Monday as the comedian arrived for his sexual assault retrial at a Norristown, Pennsylvania courthouse.
