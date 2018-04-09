Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in the running for best zoo in North America

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is in the running for 'best zoo' in North America.
The contest is through USA Today's '10Best' program. The contest will be open to voters until April 30 at noon.
The 10 winning zoos will be announced on Friday, May 4.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has more than 750 animals representing 170 species from all over the world.
According to the zoo, The African Rift Valley is home to the largest zoo giraffe herd in the world.
To cast your vote for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, click here.
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.
A topless protester shouting "Women's lives matter!" and "Convict Cosby rapist!" charged at Bill Cosby and his entourage Monday as the comedian arrived for his sexual assault retrial at a Norristown, Pennsylvania courthouse.
