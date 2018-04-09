Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in the running for best zoo in North America

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is in the running for 'best zoo' in North America.

The contest is through USA Today's '10Best' program. The contest will be open to voters until April 30 at noon.

The 10 winning zoos will be announced on Friday, May 4.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has more than 750 animals representing 170 species from all over the world.

According to the zoo, The African Rift Valley is home to the largest zoo giraffe herd in the world.

To cast your vote for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, click here.