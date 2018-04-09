Puppies saved from garage fire

Quick action by a neighbor and first responders saved eight adorable puppies from a garage fire in Utah.
"We are super lucky to have these babies with us still," said Allison Peterson.
Peterson was away on Spring Break last week with her children when a neighbor called 911 to report smoke coming from her home.
"It was actually the heat lamp that was keeping the puppies warm (that) caught the tarp on fire," said Peterson.
Firefighters entered through the front and doused the flames as Officer Travis Timothy came in through the side door to the garage.
"Their whiskers were singed, that's how close it was," said Timothy.
Once the fire was out, the puppies rushed to Timothy to try to keep warm.
The puppies' mother, a golden doodle named Lola, was around the back of the house when firefighters arrived and was visibly appreciative.
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
Police say a wrong-way driver caused a multiple car crash leaving two people dead in Michigan Sunday. Michigan State Police received reports of a driver that was driving the wrong way on southbound US 23. State police said this lead to a head-on collision.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.
