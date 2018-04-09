Quantcast

Jim Knowlton named Director of Athletics at CAL

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Jim Knowlton, who has spent the past three years leading the athletic department at the United States Air Force Academy, is moving on.

Knowlton agreed to become the next Director of Athletics at the University of California, Berkeley. He's a past recipient of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), Athletic Director of the Year award and has a well-deserved reputation as an accomplished administrator and dynamic leader.

UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ Made the announcement on Monday,

"By virtue of his experience, values and personal attributes, Jim stood out in what was a large and deeply talented pool of applicants," said UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ. "He is an excellent communicator who thrives on challenges, and shares my commitment to excellence, integrity and diversity. I am certain he will be the thought partner I sought, and the leader our campus needs at this pivotal time so that we can, together, usher in a new era of excellence for Cal Athletics."

In addition to his tenure at Air Force, Knowlton spent nearly seven years as director of athletics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York from 2008-15. A former student-athlete and one-time faculty member at Army West Point, he also served as both a deputy director of athletics and interim athletic director at Army from 2003-06.

Outside of collegiate athletics, Knowlton taught in the civil and mechanical engineering department at Army West Point, and he held several leadership positions over more than two decades in the U.S. Army, including as head of a battalion of 750 men and women while stationed at Ft. Carson, Colo., before deploying to Iraq. He retired from the Army in 2008 as a colonel with 26 years of service.

Knowlton will official begin his tenure as Cal's director of athletics on May 21.

