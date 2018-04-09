Jim Knowlton named Director of Athletics at CAL

Jim Knowlton, who has spent the past three years leading the athletic department at the United States Air Force Academy, is moving on.
Knowlton agreed to become the next Director of Athletics at the University of California, Berkeley. He's a past recipient of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), Athletic Director of the Year award and has a well-deserved reputation as an accomplished administrator and dynamic leader.
UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ Made the announcement on Monday,
"By virtue of his experience, values and personal attributes, Jim stood out in what was a large and deeply talented pool of applicants," said UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ. "He is an excellent communicator who thrives on challenges, and shares my commitment to excellence, integrity and diversity. I am certain he will be the thought partner I sought, and the leader our campus needs at this pivotal time so that we can, together, usher in a new era of excellence for Cal Athletics."
In addition to his tenure at Air Force, Knowlton spent nearly seven years as director of athletics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York from 2008-15. A former student-athlete and one-time faculty member at Army West Point, he also served as both a deputy director of athletics and interim athletic director at Army from 2003-06.
Outside of collegiate athletics, Knowlton taught in the civil and mechanical engineering department at Army West Point, and he held several leadership positions over more than two decades in the U.S. Army, including as head of a battalion of 750 men and women while stationed at Ft. Carson, Colo., before deploying to Iraq. He retired from the Army in 2008 as a colonel with 26 years of service.
Knowlton will official begin his tenure as Cal's director of athletics on May 21.
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
Police say a wrong-way driver caused a multiple car crash leaving two people dead in Michigan Sunday. Michigan State Police received reports of a driver that was driving the wrong way on southbound US 23. State police said this lead to a head-on collision.
Police say a wrong-way driver caused a multiple car crash leaving two people dead in Michigan Sunday. Michigan State Police received reports of a driver that was driving the wrong way on southbound US 23. State police said this lead to a head-on collision.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.