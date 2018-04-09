Jim Knowlton named Director of Athletics at CAL

Jim Knowlton, who has spent the past three years leading the athletic department at the United States Air Force Academy, is moving on.

Knowlton agreed to become the next Director of Athletics at the University of California, Berkeley. He's a past recipient of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), Athletic Director of the Year award and has a well-deserved reputation as an accomplished administrator and dynamic leader.

UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ Made the announcement on Monday,