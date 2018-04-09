Buses full of "Army of Islam" fighters seen arriving in northern Syria

Syrian TV aired footage showing buses offered by the Syrian government loaded with fighters from the Army of Islam and their family members arriving at Al-Wafideen checkpoint before heading to Jarablus in northern Syria.
The Russian Defense Ministry released a video of one of the buses as seen from the rebel side of the checkpoint.
On Sunday, the Russian military said fighting in the rebel-held city of Douma halted and a convoy of buses moved in to evacuate the rebels and their families.
The head of the Russian military's reconciliation center in Syria said the military struck a deal with the Army of Islam group to withdraw some eight-thousand of its fighters and about 40-thousand of their family members.
The deal follows an outbreak of fighting in Douma, the last remaining rebel foothold in the suburbs of Damascus. It's the stronghold of the Army of Islam rebel group.
Police say a wrong-way driver caused a multiple car crash leaving two people dead in Michigan Sunday. Michigan State Police received reports of a driver that was driving the wrong way on southbound US 23. State police said this lead to a head-on collision.
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.
