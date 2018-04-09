Quantcast

Buses full of "Army of Islam" fighters seen arriving in northern - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Buses full of "Army of Islam" fighters seen arriving in northern Syria

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect

Syrian TV aired footage showing buses offered by the Syrian government loaded with fighters from the Army of Islam and their family members arriving at Al-Wafideen checkpoint before heading to Jarablus in northern Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry released a video of one of the buses as seen from the rebel side of the checkpoint.

On Sunday, the Russian military said fighting in the rebel-held city of Douma halted and a convoy of buses moved in to evacuate the rebels and their families.

The head of the Russian military's reconciliation center in Syria said the military struck a deal with the Army of Islam group to withdraw some eight-thousand of its fighters and about 40-thousand of their family members.

The deal follows an outbreak of fighting in Douma, the last remaining rebel foothold in the suburbs of Damascus. It's the stronghold of the Army of Islam rebel group.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wrong-way driver causes crash leaving two dead in Michigan

    Wrong-way driver causes crash leaving two dead in Michigan

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:47:26 GMT

    Police say a wrong-way driver caused a multiple car crash leaving two people dead in Michigan Sunday. Michigan State Police received reports of a driver that was driving the wrong way on southbound US 23. State police said this lead to a head-on collision. 

    Police say a wrong-way driver caused a multiple car crash leaving two people dead in Michigan Sunday. Michigan State Police received reports of a driver that was driving the wrong way on southbound US 23. State police said this lead to a head-on collision. 

  • Colorado Springs Airport celebrates new flight destinations

    Colorado Springs Airport celebrates new flight destinations

    Sunday, April 8 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-04-08 22:21:49 GMT

    The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes. 

    The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes. 

  • Outdoor smoking ban in Manitou Springs

    Outdoor smoking ban in Manitou Springs

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:30:18 GMT

    The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.

    The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?