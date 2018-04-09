Buses full of "Army of Islam" fighters seen arriving in northern Syria

Syrian TV aired footage showing buses offered by the Syrian government loaded with fighters from the Army of Islam and their family members arriving at Al-Wafideen checkpoint before heading to Jarablus in northern Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry released a video of one of the buses as seen from the rebel side of the checkpoint.

On Sunday, the Russian military said fighting in the rebel-held city of Douma halted and a convoy of buses moved in to evacuate the rebels and their families.

The head of the Russian military's reconciliation center in Syria said the military struck a deal with the Army of Islam group to withdraw some eight-thousand of its fighters and about 40-thousand of their family members.

The deal follows an outbreak of fighting in Douma, the last remaining rebel foothold in the suburbs of Damascus. It's the stronghold of the Army of Islam rebel group.