Topless protester shouting "Women's lives matter!" charges Bill Cosby

A topless protester shouting "Women's lives matter!" and "Convict Cosby rapist!" charged at Bill Cosby and his entourage Monday as the comedian arrived for his sexual assault retrial at a Norristown, Pennsylvania courthouse.
The woman was tackled by police and quickly taken away in handcuffs as Cosby and his attorneys looked on.
Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.
Opening arguments are expected to begin later today.
Cosby's first trial ended with a deadlocked jury.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2GIIsm7
Police say a wrong-way driver caused a multiple car crash leaving two people dead in Michigan Sunday. Michigan State Police received reports of a driver that was driving the wrong way on southbound US 23. State police said this lead to a head-on collision.
Police say a wrong-way driver caused a multiple car crash leaving two people dead in Michigan Sunday. Michigan State Police received reports of a driver that was driving the wrong way on southbound US 23. State police said this lead to a head-on collision.
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.