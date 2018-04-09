Help local foster children by donating suitcases to Cases of Love

You can make a difference in local foster kids lives by donating suitcases. It's all part of the third annual Cases of Love drive.



These donations make such a big difference in these kids transitions! Often all these kids have is a garbage bag to carry their belongings in. News 5 sat down with two foster kids who say these suitcases mean the world!

"If I end up going home then I don't have to put it all in trash bags in my moms car, so it felt pretty good," said Logan a recipient of one of the Cases of Love. "It made me feel like a normal kid, like a normal teenager that had a suitcase."



Logan and Travis are two teens that have been in the foster system for years. Logan tells News 5, he enjoys writing songs and drawing, and you may find Travis reading or playing card games when he's not in school.

Both boys said carrying their items in trash bags took it's toll.

"The trash bags didn't help the way I was feeling when I was at the house," said Travis. "Because at the house, people would just assume you aren't normal, so it helps to have a suitcase."

That changed last April when they received their own suitcases from the Cases of Love Drive.

"It gives this feeling of reassurance, a secure feeling in your chest and in your head," said Logan. "It sometimes makes you feel really good."



You can help kids just like Logan and Travis! Simply drop off a new or gently use suitcase or backpack and unopened toiletries at any 24 Hour Fitness, Nordstrom Rack or Focus on the Family. There will also be a barbeque this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at the Nordstrom Rack where you can drop off a suitcase.

You can drop off those suitcases through April 28th. That's the day they'll give all of your donations directly to the kids!

Here's a list of drop off locations:

24 Hour Fitness - 7720 Academy Blvd N

3650 Austin Bluffs Pkwy

1892 Southgate Rd.

Nordstrom Rack - 7645 Academy Blvd N

Focus on the Family - 8685 Explorer Dr