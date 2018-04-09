Quantcast

Millions of Americans putting off filing their taxes

Written By Nia Bender
NBC NEWS -

April 17 is the last day to file taxes this year, and from all indications, millions of Americans are putting off the inevitable. 

"At the last minute, people tend to rush around. So, you just want to make sure you have all your documents in one place so you don't miss anything," said TurboTax CPA Lisa Greene-Lewis. 

That especially applies to deductions you're entitled to, like an IRA contribution that can even be made right now. 
"There's still time to contribute to your IRA and reduce your liability on your 2017 taxes," said Lewis.

Remember, even if you ask for an extension, whatever taxes you owe for 2017 are still due by Midnight April 17. 

  • Wrong-way driver causes crash leaving two dead in Michigan

    Police say a wrong-way driver caused a multiple car crash leaving two people dead in Michigan Sunday. Michigan State Police received reports of a driver that was driving the wrong way on southbound US 23. State police said this lead to a head-on collision. 

  • Colorado Springs Airport celebrates new flight destinations

    The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes. 

  • Outdoor smoking ban in Manitou Springs

    The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.

