Fort Carson observes Holocaust Days of Remembrance

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Fort Carson is hosting a Holocaust Days of Remembrance Observance Monday at noon at the Elkhorn Conference Center on post to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust.

The guest speaker will be Todd Hennessy, director of the Colorado Holocaust Educators, an internationally-recognized Holocaust educational institution based in Denver. 

Previously a middle and high school history teacher, Hennessy now serves as a firefighter with South Metro Fire Rescue Authority in Centennial, Colorado. He has been recognized as both a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Regional Education Corps member and a museum teacher fellow.
        
The 4th Infantry Division Equal Opportunity Team and Evans Army Community Hospital are hosting the observance. 

