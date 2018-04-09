Quantcast

Teen accused of killing his siblings and stabbing his father to - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Teen accused of killing his siblings and stabbing his father to appear in court

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The teenager accused of murdering his 5 and 7 year old siblings is expected in court for an arraignment hearing Monday morning.

"Malik Murphy" faces two counts of first degree murder for stabbing his younger sister "Sophia" and little brother "Noah, while they were sleeping at their home last October. 

Murphy also attacked his father with the knife. The father was able to fight off his son, holding him down until police arrived. He was treated for his injuries, but the two children did not survive.

Murphy told detectives that he had homicidal thoughts and could not stop thinking about killing people. 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wrong-way driver causes crash leaving two dead in Michigan

    Wrong-way driver causes crash leaving two dead in Michigan

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:47:26 GMT

    Police say a wrong-way driver caused a multiple car crash leaving two people dead in Michigan Sunday. Michigan State Police received reports of a driver that was driving the wrong way on southbound US 23. State police said this lead to a head-on collision. 

    Police say a wrong-way driver caused a multiple car crash leaving two people dead in Michigan Sunday. Michigan State Police received reports of a driver that was driving the wrong way on southbound US 23. State police said this lead to a head-on collision. 

  • Fire at Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex 75 percent contained

    Fire at Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex 75 percent contained

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:27:57 GMT

    A grass fire burning at the Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex on Fort Carson was sparked by gunfire down range Sunday, officials said.

    A grass fire burning at the Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex on Fort Carson was sparked by gunfire down range Sunday, officials said.

  • The Latest: Syrian news agency reports missile attack

    The Latest: Syrian news agency reports missile attack

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:33:04 GMT

    The U.N. Security Council is planning to meet in emergency session on Monday to discuss a suspected poison gas attack in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, the last foothold for the Syrian opposition. Opposition activists and local rescuers say at least 40 people died, including families found in their homes and shelters.

    The U.N. Security Council is planning to meet in emergency session on Monday to discuss a suspected poison gas attack in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, the last foothold for the Syrian opposition. Opposition activists and local rescuers say at least 40 people died, including families found in their homes and shelters.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?