Teen accused of killing his siblings and stabbing his father to appear in court

The teenager accused of murdering his 5 and 7 year old siblings is expected in court for an arraignment hearing Monday morning.

"Malik Murphy" faces two counts of first degree murder for stabbing his younger sister "Sophia" and little brother "Noah, while they were sleeping at their home last October.

Murphy also attacked his father with the knife. The father was able to fight off his son, holding him down until police arrived. He was treated for his injuries, but the two children did not survive.

Murphy told detectives that he had homicidal thoughts and could not stop thinking about killing people.