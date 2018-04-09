Teen accused of killing his siblings and stabbing his father to appear in court

The teenager accused of murdering his 5 and 7 year old siblings is expected in court for an arraignment hearing Monday morning.
"Malik Murphy" faces two counts of first degree murder for stabbing his younger sister "Sophia" and little brother "Noah, while they were sleeping at their home last October.
Murphy also attacked his father with the knife. The father was able to fight off his son, holding him down until police arrived. He was treated for his injuries, but the two children did not survive.
Murphy told detectives that he had homicidal thoughts and could not stop thinking about killing people.
Police say a wrong-way driver caused a multiple car crash leaving two people dead in Michigan Sunday. Michigan State Police received reports of a driver that was driving the wrong way on southbound US 23. State police said this lead to a head-on collision.
A grass fire burning at the Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex on Fort Carson was sparked by gunfire down range Sunday, officials said.
The U.N. Security Council is planning to meet in emergency session on Monday to discuss a suspected poison gas attack in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, the last foothold for the Syrian opposition. Opposition activists and local rescuers say at least 40 people died, including families found in their homes and shelters.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
