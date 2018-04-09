Weather Alert Day: Light Showers And Snow Today

Today's Forecast:
Light rain and snow this morning from the Pikes Peak region will continue pushing east and south across the morning. Dry, down sloping winds will actually work to dry us out as the morning goes on and turn any light snow to rain as we warm up. The breeze will be stronger this morning with a calm end of the day and night. Temperatures will warm into the low 50s over Colorado Springs and upper 50s in Pueblo with the better warming in the afternoon when the sun comes back out.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 52; Low - 30. Morning rain/snow mixed over the city, one or two rogue showers possible this afternoon. Dry and calm tonight.
PUEBLO: High - 58; Low - 31. Spotty morning showers possible, mostly dry today and fairly warm. Dry and calm tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 59; Low - 34. Mainly dry and breezy today. Dry and calm tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 40s; Low - 26. Flurries this morning with isolated quick showers possible this afternoon. Dry and cold tonight.
TRI-LAKES: High - 40s; Low - 20s. Light snow to rain this morning and mainly dry through the afternoon. Dry and cold tonight.
PLAINS: High - 50s; Low - 30s. Showers this morning with a mainly dry afternoon expected. Dry and cool tonight.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 50s; Low - 30s. Isolated shower possible early today but mainly dry weather expected. Dry and cool tonight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:
Very windy later on this week with gusting well over 50 mph looking possible for much of the I-25 corridor across southern Colorado. Weather modeling tends to overestimate wind speeds over 2 days out but we're seeing a windy pattern in the forecast starting to play out, so we'll be watching Thursday through Saturday carefully. Dry and warm over the next few days with records possibly being broken or tied by Wednesday!
Police say a wrong-way driver caused a multiple car crash leaving two people dead in Michigan Sunday. Michigan State Police received reports of a driver that was driving the wrong way on southbound US 23. State police said this lead to a head-on collision.
A grass fire burning at the Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex on Fort Carson was sparked by gunfire down range Sunday, officials said.
The U.N. Security Council is planning to meet in emergency session on Monday to discuss a suspected poison gas attack in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, the last foothold for the Syrian opposition. Opposition activists and local rescuers say at least 40 people died, including families found in their homes and shelters.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
