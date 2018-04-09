Fire at Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex fully contained

A grass fire burning at the Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex on Fort Carson was sparked by gunfire down range Sunday, officials said.
A Fort Carson spokesperson says the fire is now fully contained and has burned 2,800 acres, as of Monday afternoon. Eight departments initially provided mutual aid for the blaze, but only one unit is working on the fire at this time.
This fire is near Gate 20 on Mountain Post, and prompted major closures on I-25 for nearly an hour and a half. CDOT says I-25 was reopened a little before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
A pre-evacuation notice was given for 10-20 homes and businesses west of the highway, by Gate 19 off exit 128, this has also since been lifted.
According to Fort Carson, changing winds created difficulty for firefighters in getting ahead of the fire causing it to spread. The area is filled with grass, brush and trees.
The range is a civilian and military range, but officials have not commented on who was responsible for the blaze.
The Colorado Springs Airport has added three new destinations to their repertoire. A ceremonial ribbon cutting event was hosted to welcome the three new nonstop routes.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions. These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Highway 285, north of Nathrop. The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, when a sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 285, near milepost 143.
A topless protester shouting "Women's lives matter!" and "Convict Cosby rapist!" charged at Bill Cosby and his entourage Monday as the comedian arrived for his sexual assault retrial at a Norristown, Pennsylvania courthouse.
