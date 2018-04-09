Strong quake cracks streets in western Japan, injuring 5

A strong earthquake in western Japan has cracked streets, cut water and power to a number of homes and caused slight injuries to five people.



The Meteorological Agency said the magnitude 6.1 quake struck early Monday 12 kilometers (7 miles) underground near Ohda city, about 800 kilometers (480 miles) west of Tokyo.



The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said five people sustained minor injuries, but none was life-threatening.



The quake also rattled nearby Izumo, home to one of Japan's most influential Shinto shrines. No damage was reported at the shrine.



The agency said roads were cracked in some locations, more than 1,000 households have lost water supply and dozens of homes were without electricity.



There was no danger of a tsunami.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

