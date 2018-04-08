Wrong-way driver causes crash leaving two dead in Michigan

Police say a wrong-way driver caused a five-car crash leaving two people dead in Michigan Sunday.

Michigan State Police received reports of a driver that was driving the wrong way on southbound US 23. State police said this lead to a head-on collision.

According to police, a Chevy Bolt was driving the wrong way and slammed head-on into a Ford Fusion with three occupants in the car. This caused a chain reaction, where a Chevy truck with two people inside and a Chevy Equinox with one person also collided into the other cars.

Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

The driver of the Chevy Bolt was identified as a 74-year old man, who along with the driver of the Ford Fusion are in serious condition.

All other passengers and drivers involved sustained minor injuries.