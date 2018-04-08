Outdoor smoking ban in Manitou Springs

The Manitou Springs Fire Department is working to remind locals and tourists of it's ongoing fire restrictions.

These restrictions have been in place for a few weeks, and just recently expanded to the entire city of Manitou Springs. No open burning of any kind is allowed, this includes smoking.

The outdoor smoking ban is in effect throughout the city, except for the downtown business district. This is in an effort to keep any wildfire from devastating the city.

"We are obviously very, very aware of our extreme fire dangers this year. Even though we've had recent rains and some now on Pikes Peak this weekend, it's still very, very critical that people be aware of the danger of fire starting in our community," said David Hunting of the Manitou Springs Fire Department.

The fire department has not given a time line of when the restrictions could be lifted.