Skier dies from avalanche west of Aspen

A back country skier was killed in an avalanche west of Aspen Highlands Ski Resort Sunday.
There were two skiers caught in the avalanche, resulting in one fatality.
There is currently an avalanche warning in effect until 6 a.m. Monday in Aspen.
Although ski season is coming to an end people are encouraged to visit http://avalanche.state.co.us/ before going to the back country.
The identity of the skier has not yet been released.
A fire burning at the Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex on Fort Carson was sparked by gunfire down range Sunday, officials said.
Canadians have been moved to tears as they learn the identities of 15 people killed when a semi-trailer slammed into a bus carrying a youth hockey team in the country's west.
A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the mountains of Colorado early Saturday. The quake occurred about 18 miles north of Glenwood Springs.
It's now been more than a month since a District 20 teacher was put on leave after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her underage students. While Colorado Springs police are still investigating her case right now, students and parents say the problems at Pine Creek High School go much deeper than this.
