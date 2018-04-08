Quantcast

Skier dies from avalanche west of Aspen

ASPEN -

A back country skier was killed in an avalanche west of Aspen Highlands Ski Resort Sunday.

There were two skiers caught in the avalanche, resulting in one fatality.

There is currently an avalanche warning in effect until 6 a.m. Monday in Aspen. 

Although ski season is coming to an end people are encouraged to visit http://avalanche.state.co.us/ before going to the back country.

The identity of the skier has not yet been released.

