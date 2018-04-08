UCCS baseball splits weekend series

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs baseball team split their final two games of their pod series against Regis and MSU Denver on Sunday.

The first game was a walk-off for the Mountain Lions when Matthew McDermott singled to bring home Zach Hall in the bottom of the ninth to edge the Rangers, 10-9. The run capped off three-run inning after Bryan Chapin hit a two-run blast over the left field wall.

Daniel Silva struck out five over the first six innings as Colin Pratt earned the decision in relief.

In the second game, the Roadrunners homered twice in the top of the tenth inning to take the 10-7 win after Jeremy Hochmuth homered in the eighth inning to tie the game.

On the mound, Jonathan Cowles pitched seven innings to start the game, allowing just four runs on six hits.

The split puts the Mountain Lions at 18-17 overall and 12-11 in the RMAC as they hit the road the next two weeks. They visit N.M. Highlands next weekend before visiting MSU Denver the following weekend.